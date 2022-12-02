PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.

Kuhn was last seen just before noon on Friday, at which time he was walking away from the supportive living facility St. Francis Woods at 3507 N. Molleck Drive in Peoria. He was last seen walking toward Sterling Avenue.

Kuhn is a white male, 67 years old, approximately 6’ tall, approximately 200 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, last seen wearing a black ball cap, black shirt, and grey shorts. Below is a previous picture.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Mr. Kuhn, please call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.