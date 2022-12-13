BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month.

16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.

Photograph of Taneil Bullock provided by family

Bullock is 5’2″ and approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green leggings, a gray crop top, and a gray and black backpack. Her last known location is W. Front Street.

Anyone with information about the location of Taneil Bullock is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.