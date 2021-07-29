‘Having the Grace to stomp cancer’, Community showing support for 15-year-olds fight against cancer

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – A small community came together to raise money and show support for a young cattle exhibiter.

A sea of blue covered the annual 4H Beef Show at the fairgrounds in Woodford County on Thursday. Their shirts saying “having the grace to stomp cancer”.

“We’re a very close nit of people… so it really, it just hits home,” said Jackie Schertz.

15-year-old exhibiter Grace Duley was diagnosed with bone cancer on June 17th. Duley is undergoing chemo treatments and is unable to compete this year.

“She is a beef exhibiter, has exhibited beef for the past what 5 years forever and her first concern was I can’t show my heifer this year and I have a really good one,” said Schertz.

While Duley was unable to show cattle this year, she had an army of supporters by her side. Wearing one of her favorite colors, all while raising money to help.

“If she was able to come which I don’t think she is here she could see that we all care, and we are all supporting her. This year, all of the beef exhibiters are showing their cattle in these shirts,” said Schertz.

Grace’s father, Rich Dickinson was in the stands Thursday to see the surprise.

“It’s been really overwhelming, I didn’t realize they were going to do this t-shirt thing so yeah been really grateful and appreciate it. I hope everyone prayers for her and hope we get through it, and she can return here in a year from now,” said Dickinson.

Those who would like to donate can do so online.