Haynes on Main in Mackinaw burglarized by employee

MACKINAW, Il. (WMBD) — A Mackinaw restaurant was burglarized, and the owners said it was by one of their own employees.

The owners of Haynes on Main said when they walked into their bar Saturday morning, they noticed the back door cracked. From there, they noticed surveillance, computers and an empty cash register.

Carol Haynes said they were able to narrow in on the suspected burglar by using footage from the cameras on the restaurant’s slot machines.

“We came in and realized it was an employee who had stayed after. It was actually a manager here, and … when we were closed, continued to play the poker machines and it appears that they just kept losing money and lost their [own] money and then used our money to gamble with … until it was all gone,” said Haynes.

Haynes said while she is very upset about the betrayal, she understands this employee’s addiction to gambling and hopes this is a learning lesson for them and that they get the proper help.

“I hope people can reach out in the future if they are feeling like it’s ruining their life like that. It was very hard to see on camera. You can just see this person had a lot of promise here and we were really excited to have them working here, and you are just watching them throw their life away … it’s just heartbreaking,” said Haynes.

The Haynes on Main employee is in custody, and the owners are looking to fill the position as soon as possible. For more information visit their Facebook page.