Haynes on Main to add new menu and beer garden

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been more than 6 months since an employee at a Mackinaw restaurant stole money from the owners but the staff at Haynes on Main said it’s not stopping them it’s only making them stronger.

“Everything is good, we’re doing well in sales. We have a couple of professional chefs now that have taken over since that last issue,” said Pearson.

In April of 2021 an an employee at Haynes on Main in Mackinaw stole money from the owners, Carol and Patrick Haynes.

The General Manager, Josiah Pearson said overcoming this obstacle on top of a pandemic was tough but with a new year comes new beginnings.

“We’re getting ready to roll out a new menu. In the next month two months probably we will get the kitchen redone and come March we are putting on a beer garden,” said Pearson.

Employees are excited too.

“It’s going to open a lot of opportunities for Haynes to do some different types of events especially with music. I think during the summer time people can go out in the weather a little bit more instead of being all bottled up in the winter time,” said bartender Jenny Smith.

Smith said these new improvements are for their customers and they are excited to see what it brings for the restaurant.

“It’s a great community people are very loyal to Haynes on Main. People want to come in and see the people that work here and we also have a great time that work together well,” Smith said. “When we need help we cover each other and it works out really well.”

With expansion comes more labor and Pearson said they are looking to hire more cooks.

“The only thing that we are struggling with now is we still need people to work,” said Pearson.

For an application, Pearson said contact them at (309) 359-6246 or just stop on in.