NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) –Due to a fire hundreds of miles away, The McLean County Ecology Action Center canceled its hazardous household waste collection.

The cancellation comes as a tough decision for the EAC. In June, there was a fire at the processing center in Liverpool, Ohio. As a result, there is a lack of capacity for processing. The processing center hopes to have the facility operational by late fall.

The McLean County collection was set for September, but the processing facility isn’t set to be ready until late fall. There are currently no alternative sites for residents to dispose of hazardous materials. Executive director Michael Brown said this has become problematic for disposal.

“To dispose of these they could usually drive up to Naperville or there’s a new facility in St. Louis and Madison County. But unfortunately those facilities also depend on the same processor. So those facilities, I don’t know that they are closed, but yet the types of materials they are able to accept will be much more limited than normal,” Brown said.

The EAC encourages people to keep hazardous household materials such as cleaning and lawn care chemicals away from children and pets. They hope to host the next collection in fall 2023.

To stay up to date with future collection dates visit www.ecologyactioncener.org