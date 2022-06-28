NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College (HCC) broke ground on a new agriculture building Tuesday.

According to an HCC press release, they kicked off construction on a 29,000-square-foot facility and outside growing lab for the college’s agriculture program.

The $23 million facilities will be located on the west side of the main Heartland campus on Raab Road in Normal.

“By expanding our agriculture education pathways to include not only three degree programs but also additional certificate programs, we are seeking to meet the Ag workforce needs of the present and also the future,” said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille. “With this facility, we will have the learning spaces needed for plant science, soil analysis, precision planting technology, drone technology, heavy equipment, agribusiness, and the many other types of instruction tied to this diverse industry.”

Some funding for the building comes from a $2 million donation to the HCC foundation from the McLean County Farm Bureau last March, as well as $1.5 million in private donations from Joe Talkington, Precision Planting, Cargill, Compeer Financial, CoBank, Illinois Soybean Association, and others.

Work on the facility is expected to be completed in Fall 2023.