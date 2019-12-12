HCC looking to sign a new contract with Connect Transit

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The cost of getting kids to class at Heartland Community College is going up.

A new contract with Connect Transit means the school will have to pay more.

Heartland Community College is looking at signing a 6-month contract with Connect Transit. Every year HCC signs a contract with the bus company so students can ride the buses for free.

But this year the contract will cost the school 10% more. Those at HCC say the increase is to cover the cost of more frequent stops and busses that run late at night.

“We’re both tax-supported entities so it’s difficult when they have to cover costs through various means that they have available to them that tax revenues don’t support,” said Vice President of Business Services and Institutional Effectiveness Doug Minter. “We’re in a very similar situation as a community college so we never like to see an increase in costs.”

This new contract has been approved by HCC but it still has to be voted on by the connect transit board. The board hopes to have that vote in the upcoming weeks.