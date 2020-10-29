HCC Testing Center Staff earn national recognition

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Heartland Community College’s Testing Center has been recognized by the National College Testing Association for their excellent service Thursday.

According to HCC Public Information Director Steve Fast, Heartland was awarded the Test Center Certification. The national designation based on the NCTA professional standards and guidelines developed to guide post-secondary test centers.

The NCTA recognized Heartland’s Assistant Director of Testing Hannah Mathes, along with the College’s Testing Center staff. In a statement, the NCTA congratulated Heartland staff for providing excellent service to students.

“With millions of educational, certification, and licensure tests administered in the U.S. every year, the need for secure testing environments and trained testing staff has never been greater. Congratulations are extended to Hannah Mathes and the entire staff at the Heartland Community College Testing Center for maintaining high test administration standards and for providing excellent service to a wide variety of students and community members in the performance of their duties.”

National College Testing Association

The Test Center Certification will be in place for five years. It will be renewed if Heartland continues to demonstrate compliance with national standards.

More information about the testing services HCC provides can be found on its website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected