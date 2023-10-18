NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College’s head volleyball coach, Mary Frahm, was named the Midwest Atlantic Conference coach of the year, the college announced Wednesday.

Frahm has led the team to success since its inception in 2020. As the coach, she has an overall record of 96-25 over the last four seasons.

The team has a 4-1 conference record and a 23-7 overall record this season.

Frahm was previously an assistant coach at Illinois Wesleyan before beginning her record-breaking journey as head coach at HCC where she helped lead the team to its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance and a national ranking of 10th in the nation.

On top of the recognition of Frahm, the MWAC also named three members of the volleyball team to the All-Conference team. Kenny Conrad and Holly McDonald were named to the team and Oliva Pippin was named an honorable mention.