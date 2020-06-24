“He just loved his community.” Remembering Deputy Troy Chisum

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — Remembering the life of a man who served his community.

“From the outpouring of support you’ve seen throughout the community, it tells you what kind of man he was. What do you say about a guy who was a Deputy, Paramedic, Volunteer Firefighter? He just loved his community,” said Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard.

One year ago Thursday will mark one year since the death of Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum.

Deputy Chisum was known as a family man, an officer, and a hero to those around him.

While his End of Watch is a year ago from Thursday, Sheriff Standard says his legacy lives on.

“There’s still a void. I don’t know how to really describe it around here, it’s not as light-hearted as it was,” Sheriff Standard said.

Deputy Chisum was just five minutes away from being off his shift when he responded to a disturbance call in rural Avon.

He lost his life that night leaving behind a wife, three daughters, and many more family members, including his fellow officers.

Deputy Chisum had been with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department for four and a half years before his end of watch. Sheriff Standard says this incident has made his department more ready and aware for any situation that may appear.

“Some of the calls we went on we thought were nothing, you get complacent, and that’s definitely changed in our office for some of the calls we’re responding to,” Sheriff Standard said.

Sheriff Standard says it’s not the same in the office without Deputy Chisum.

“We have 50 employees here, that’s a blow to the psyche of everyone who works here. It’s just hard. There’s no getting around it. Certainly no harder for us than it is for his family. I mean, he’s coming home one day and then he doesn’t. You can’t plan for that type of event,” Standard said.

Standard says Chisum was always a hard worker, taking care of business, and doing anything he could to help people. He says his death was senseless.

Sheriff Standard says his department is creating a Fallen Officer Memorial to honor Deputy Chisum.

There is also another plan to honor him that’s in the works which will be released next month.

Deputy Chisum had also worked as a Paramedic and was a Volunteer Firefighter with the North Tazewell County Fire Department.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department has been around since 1823. Sheriff Standard says Deputy Troy Chisum was the first Deputy who ever lost their life in the line of duty in the Department’s existence.

His official end of watch was June 25, 2019 when police say he was shot and killed by Nathan Woodring.

Woodring is set to appear in court for a pre-trial appearance on July 7.

To read our coverage from last year’s incident, click here.