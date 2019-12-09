Head of Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, CEO Council to resign

PEORIA, Ill. — The president of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce and the CEO Council is stepping down.

Jeff Griffin has led the Chamber since 2014 and is set to step down on Jan. 15 of next year. In a letter to Chamber members, Griffin announced he has taken a job leading the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce in South Dakota.

Since February 2014, Griffin has headed the Chamber and beginning in 2016, he was named to simultaneously serve as President and CEO for the CEO Council.

The Chamber provided the following statement:

We are grateful for Jeff’s service to our community and we wish him well in his new venture. Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce

The executive committees of the Chamber and CEO Council will meet soon to figure out a transition plan.