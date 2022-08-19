PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way.

Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes.

The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, and those who donate receive a coupon for a free donut. Those who donate $10 get a free commemorative travel mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

“We’re trying to let everybody know that we’re not just out there responding to all these calls and just trying to arrest people. We’re actually trying to do our part with the community, and it’s good to get the community’s support and help us raise money for the Special Olympics,” said Sergeant Bill Calbow of the Peoria Police Department.

Dunkin’ is also donating $15,000 to the Special Olympics in support of the law enforcement’s cause.