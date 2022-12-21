PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department building at 2116 Sheridan Road is closed Wednesday after a water main break late Tuesday night.

Most programs and services offered at this location will be closed as well, but some Environmental Health and finance services will be temporarily operating at other locations.

As of Wednesday, the program closures include WIC, Dental, Clinic Services, Vital Records, and walk-in Environmental Health Services.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.