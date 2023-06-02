KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Henry & Stark County Health Department will be hosting a special health services & outreach display at Kewanee Pride Fest on June 10.

According to a Facebook update from the health departments, the special health service will be conducted with First Choice Healthcare from noon until 6 p.m. at Northeast Park.

The services provided will include:

Rapid HIV & Hepatitis C Testing

First Aid services

Health promotion and education

Giveaways

The update stated the health department expects Pride Fest to be a great event and encourages everyone to stop by to take advantage of the education and giveaways.