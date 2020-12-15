Health Department leaders remind people to be patient, say there’s a long road ahead in the fight against COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After Peoria healthcare workers received some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois on Tuesday, Monica Hendrickson at the Peoria City/County Health Department said it’s the start of a new beginning.

But, she added there’s still a long road ahead.

She said the state’s vaccination plan is in four phases and we’re currently in phase 1A. It prioritizes healthcare workers and people in long term care.

“We know with the limited amount that we have today that it’s going to go directly to our hospital systems to stabilize them and really protect those staff that works directly with patients,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson said the goal is to get weekly vaccine allocations from the state. She said in order to reach herd immunity, 80 percent of people need to have the vaccine.

“We hope to move through our hospital stabilization, so getting our hospital stabilized, really in the first few weeks here. Then start moving through the rest of our healthcare community and then our first responders and our critical infrastructure,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson said as vaccines roll out, it’s important people continue to wear a mask and distance to give the vaccine a strong chance.

She also said the second COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna is up for FDA approval this week.