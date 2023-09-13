PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Cure Violence initiative hit another speed bump as one of the key partners for the East Bluff portion has dropped out, according to an official at the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Katy Endress, the department’s head of epidemiology and clinical services, said Peoria Community Against Violence or PCAV was to head up efforts on the East Bluff to combat street violence through the program.

But after accepting the leadership role earlier this year, PCAV informed the health department not too long ago that they had to back out because they lost some of the funding and thus, couldn’t do both Cure Violence and their existing core programs, Endress said.

But Becky Rossman, PCAV’s CEO, said that’s not a final decision. Rather, she said, conversations are ongoing with an unnamed entity. Rossman declined to say who PCAV was talking to or what the discussions were about.

For now, Cure Violence, which was a hot button last year when the City Council refused to spend $25,000 for an assessment, prompting the health department to take over, will focus on the city’s southern portion.

“We decided to move forward with South Side implementation, try to get that off the ground and running first, and then if circumstances change in terms of PCAV’s funding, then we can revisit the East Bluff implementation with them at a later date,” Endress said.

Cure Violence is a public health intervention program that treats gun violence as a disease.

“Individuals who are more likely to commit acts of violence are those individuals that have been exposed to violence,” said Dr. Frederick Echols, CEO of Cure Violence Global last fall.

The group hires and trains people who have already built up trust within the community to serve as violence interrupters. it also tries to connect people most at risk to commit acts of violence with social services.

The deadline for organizations wanting to partner with the department in South Peoria is Sept. 26. After that, Endress said, the health department will circle back to the East Bluff and if PCAV has found a way to come back, great. If not, then it’s back to the drawing board.

“We’ll reissue the request for proposal for the East Bluff focused area and open that up to other organizations to apply,” she said.