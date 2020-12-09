HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Peoria Hospital potentially days away from receiving first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, pending FDA review

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing two COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna.

Once the FDA approves the vaccines, they’ll be sent out across the country with 109,000 arriving in Illinois.

OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria is one of ten regional vaccination hubs across the state and will house nearly 6,000 doses.

Health experts say we’re potentially days away from the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois. The FDA is reviewing the Pfizer vaccine on December 10 and the Moderna vaccine on December 17.

“It’s exciting, it’s a horizon. I think everyone even public health professionals and healthcare workers have been wiating to see kinda daylight break in this pandemic,” said Monica Hendrickson, public health administrator at the Peoria City/County Health Department.

She says when the vaccine is approved, it’s going to be distributed in a tiered approach. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers and people in long term care facilities.

“They’re going to be making sure that they’re placing it in places really leveraging the most and provide the most support. So they’re going to be looking at their hospital systems, ems providers,” said Hendrickson.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a list of the 50th deadliest counties last week. Those counties are prioritized for vaccine distribution. Tazewell, Stark, LaSalle, and Knox are some of the counties on the list.

“We’re really excited that Tazewell County will be receiving this vaccine in the weeks to come,” said Hendrickson.

But Hendrickson says healthcare workers in Peoria hospitals may potentially get a dose.

“Hosptial’s don’t just stay in one jurisdiction, especially the ones we have here in Peoria. They cover a large area, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they obtain vaccine to start utilizing on their own staff,” said Hendrickson.

She also wants to remind people this is the first of many rounds of vaccine distribution. Moderna is pending approval on December 17.

“We know the first batch will be a little lower but we expect the subsequent batches to be rolling out a lot more so the volume will increase and then the ability to vaccinate will happen,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson says the process will take time and hopes people continue to wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands. She also says people can apply to volunteer to dispense, help with paperwork, control lines, and play a role in vaccine distribution.