Health department recommends children attending Cedar Hills Baptist Church programs quarantine

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department is advising any child that has attended unlicensed daycare, preschool and after care programs affiliated with Cedar Hills Baptist Church on any day since Oct. 4 to quarantine.

The department recommends the quarantine last for 14 days from the last day they were there and to seek testing if symptoms of COVID-19 develop.

This comes days after the department advised those who attended the church to seek testing due to possible exposure.

Parents and caregivers of children attending those childcare programs may choose to find alternate childcare through licensed programs.

Licensed childcare facilities can be found on the Childcare Resource Services website.

