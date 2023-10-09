PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department will offer a Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic on Saturday.

The clinic, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1800 Broadway St., is for anyone ages 6 months and older. Everyone who attends should bring insurance information, but vaccines will also be available for those with no insurance coverage.

Public health officials recommend everyone six months of age and older get the seasonal flu vaccine. The high-dose vaccine is available for persons ages 65 and older. More information on the types of flu vaccines can be found on the CDC website.

In addition to getting a flu shot, public health officials recommend the following daily protection practices for influenza:

Wash your hands

Cover your cough

Stay home when sick

For more information on public health issues, visit http://www.tazewellhealth.org.