PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — Public health week kicks off Monday with multiple local health departments collaborating to bring awareness.
Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County health departments are all taking part in celebrations. This year’s theme is “centering and celebrating cultures in public health.”
Each day has a specific theme of public health designed for people to get informed:
Monday – Community
Tuesday – Violence Protection
Wednesday – Sexual and Reproductive Health
Thursday – Mental Health
Friday – Rural Health
“Health is more than just covid and restaurant inspections and things like that, so it’s a little bit of everything and anything can impact public health, so we just want to make sure that people are aware that they can make a difference every day,” said Tazewell County Health Department Communications Manager Sara Sparkman.
Tazewell County Health Department will be holding Mental Health first aid classes, in April.
You can sign up for classes on their website.