Health Experts recommend cleaning cloth masks daily

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wearing a mask has become part of our daily routines since the pandemic began, experts say if you use a cloth mask to make sure to clean it regularly.

Moisture can build up under the mask which can lead to bacteria growth causing heat rashes and acne.

Regional Director of Support Services at UnityPoint Health Alice Price says there are two ways to clean it. In the washing machine on the highest setting or hand-washing it with bleach.

“You want to treat it kind of like your underwear, change it every day, clean it every day if you can if it’s the only one you have if not and you have plenty than at the end of the week do one big load,” said Price

Price says masks will most likely be required for the foreseeable future and to get in the habit of cleaning them now.