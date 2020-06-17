Health experts say effects of bullying can be long-lasting, lead to depression, anxiety

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If your child is being bullied, medical experts from UnityPoint Health, Unity Place say the impacts can be long-lasting.

The President of Unity Place says up to 70 percent of children with autism are bullied in school. He adds a simple way to help them, is to start with a conversation.

“If you feel like your child might be bullied, the best thing to do is to sit down and talk to them. In a very calm manner and make it so they’re a team member in this. The better relationship you have with your children, the more likely they are to open up to you about these things,” said Dr. Ted Bender.

Dr. Bender says bullying can cause depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

On the other hand, he says it’s important for parents to check in on if their child could be behind the bullying.

“One thing parents should look out for as well as teachers and school staff is signs of a bully. If you’re worried if your child may be bullying others, some signs you can look for are problems at school, early substance use can be a sign, aggressive behaviour, getting in a lot of fights, blaming everybody else for all of their problems,” Dr. Bender said.

He says for kids at school who see someone being bullied, a good place to start is by being kind. Going out of your way to know that person who is hurting, is actually cared for.

“The best thing you can do for other kids, if you notice someone who is exhibiting symptoms we talked about, they’re very lonely, they don’t have any friends, or not getting engaged. Be nice, go sit with the kid that’s sitting alone at the lunch table. Strike up a conversation, see if there’s common ground. who knows, maybe you both like to trade sports cards,” Dr. Bender said.

Dr. Bender says people need to be cognizant on people around them who may have a mental condition.

“Kids with autism face very different challenges than other children in school settings. Some of the challenges autistic children face are the inability to read facial expressions, tone of voice, body language accurately,” Dr. Bender said.

Dr. Bender says bullying can have both short-term and long-term impacts.