Health experts say overall health should still be a priority during ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, local mental health officials want to make sure you’re taking care of your whole well-being.

During times of self-isolation, people can start to deal with anxiety, loneliness, and a lack of motivation. But experts say taking care of your overall health should still be a priority.

With summer on the way and the weather getting better, Manager of Behavioral Health at OSF Healthcare Luke Raymond says sometimes you just need to unplug from social media and take time to yourself.

“Attempt to avoid over consumption of information, especially when we’re home, it’s easy to keep looking at all this information over and over again and we can get really inundated and overwhelmed with a lot of that information,” Raymond said.

Seth Errion, Counseling Intern at Hult Center, says to enjoy the outdoors while still maintaining social distance from others.

“Step away, if you can’t go outside, open up the window and let some air in. Now that the weather’s getting nicer, get some sunlight. that actually helps with depression and anxiety as well,” Errion said.

Raymond says while following CDC guidelines, spending quality time with loved ones can help reduce stress.

“Spend time with family. Remain connected digitally, like we are now, Facetime of Skype with your loved ones,” Raymond said.

While OSF Healthcare’s Behavioral Health operations are still seeing therapy patients in-person, Errion says the Hult Center has moved all of its visits to digital platforms to keep workers and patients safe.

“I work with individuals who are going through cancer, and their caregivers, so to make sure those individuals with weakened immune systems who are more at-risk, we’re doing them digitally,” Errion said.

Many of these services have moved to digital or over the phone, Errion says the National Suicide Hotline (1-800-273-8255), and different counties’ crisis hotlines are still good places to call.

Both Raymond and Errion say a big stress on people during this outbreak is not having access to resources they need.

If you’re in need of something, you can call 2-1-1 or visit 211hoi.org to get help. If 2-1-1 doesn’t work for your phone, call (309)999-4029.

Emergency Response Services Crisis Evaluation and Counseling:

Peoria County: (309)671-8084

Tazewell & Woodford Counties: (309)347-1148

Psychology Today Therapist Locator: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists