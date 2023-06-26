PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As summer gets into full swing, health experts want to make sure people are using sunscreen properly, and that they protect their skin against harmful radiation.

Apple Bodemer, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said that most people use sunscreen as a primary defense against UV radiation when it should be part of a larger protection plan.

Keeping activities early in the morning or late afternoon, as well as looking for shade when you can find it, are all ways of limiting exposure to radiation. Bodemer also said that most people don’t apply enough sunscreen.

“Most people just put a little smear on and think they’re good to go, but really, in order to get enough protection, you should be using a palm full to cover a body in a bathing suit, a six-ounce bottle shouldn’t last you all season long,” Bodemer said.

Wearing hats with a brim and sunglasses with wide lenses can also protect against radiation, according to Bodemer. She also discussed some of the lesser-known positives of protecting against UV radiation.

“UV protection is important not only because it prevents skin cancer down the road, but also it helps minimize the effects of aging, about 90% of what we consider aging, wrinkles, sagging skin, blotchy complexion, most of that is related to UV exposure,” Bodemer said.

She said that going in and out of your car and workplace exposes you to radiation and you might not even know it.