Health & fitness leaders give insight on how to make healthy choices, stick to resolutions in the new year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At the end of every year, as the new year approaches, many people decide they would like to make lifestyle changes, especially when it comes to health and fitness.

“I think trying to turn over that leaf and start doing healthier habits each day is a great idea. The new year offers a fresh start for a lot of people, and if that’s when you want to start, that is awesome,” said Brooke Rush, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee.

Rush said it is never a bad idea to consider eating healthier.

“It’s a good way to help prevent the onset of those things that could harm us in the future, getting in great vitamins and minerals, controlling our weight, we know that correlates to better health as we age,” said Rush.

Sometimes that process can be easier said than done. Titan Fitness General Manager Cindy Wilfong said she has often seen people give up on these lifestyle changes too quickly.

“They come in a try to undo a whole year of a sedentary lifestyle and bad eating in a couple of weeks, and we see them every day for two weeks, and then we don’t see them,” said Wilfong.

She added it is easier to stick with fitness by planning out small goals over the course of days, weeks, and months during the year.

“I’d rather see someone be consistent, if they haven’t been working out, maybe two or three times a week, get that habit down,” said Wilfong.

She said it takes time for results to show, which is another reason some people throw in the towel.

“Anything that you want to achieve that’s really worth something takes some time to do,” said Wilfong.