Health leaders emphasize prevention methods

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, health leaders highlight necessary steps to remain safe and protect others from the spread of COVID-19.

Monica Hendrickson, the public health administrator for the Peoria County Health Department, said three methods are vital parts of prevention.

They include isolation, quarantine, and self or social distancing. People who are sick or showing symptoms should stay home and separate themselves from others regardless of if they do not test negative for COVID-19.

Hendrickson urges people who have been exposed to the virus to self-quarantine, meaning stay home for 14 days. This is the incubation period where the presumably exposed would wait to see if they become sick.

She also adds that neighbors should think about their health, but also the health of others in the tri-county area.

In the tri-county region there are close to 59,000 people that are 65 and older which is definitely a vulnerable population for this. In 2017 alone, the hospital treated over 1500 cases of heart failure. Those are individuals that would be very much impacted if they were to come down with the virus. Monica Hendrickson, Peoria County Health Department

Doctors recommend people with symptoms to call a primary care doctor before going into the doctor’s office. If you do not have a primary care doctor, health leaders ask that you call 211 which was created as a resource and information center by the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport.