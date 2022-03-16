CENTRAL ILLINOIS – (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more than 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are unusable.

The IDPH explains unusable vaccine as “generally defined as the number of doses discarded in opened or unopened vaccine vials that are not used to vaccinate eligible individuals.”

Over the past year, Illinoisans have seen the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shipped out by the millions and Wednesday’s report shows a radical reversal from early 2021.

“At the beginning of the vaccine process, wastage was almost nonexistent,” Marianne Manko, Public Affairs Coordinator for the McLean County Health Department, said. “I mean the demand for the vaccine was just very very high and we just didn’t have the supply so we rarely had anything that we saw got wasted.”

Manko said the tide started turning about mid-April when health leaders started to see a shift in the vaccine supply becoming bigger than the demand. She said once this issue arose, the message from the CDC and IDPH changed.

“At that point, it was so much more important to open a vial of vaccine, even for one dose, than it was to turn anyone away,” Manko said. “Even though we followed the proper procedure not to waste things, we certainly let that happen because it was more important to get one person vaccinated than it was to waste a few doses.”

She said if a vaccine vial is opened and there are not enough people to use the entire vial, the remainder gets tossed. The guidance does help in the efforts to continue vaccinating the public, but it also contributes to partial waste, which is reported in the IDPH’s numbers.

Local health leaders didn’t give specifics on how many doses are wasted in the area, but they said the drop in demand doesn’t help.

Manko broke down the procedure for storing vaccines and the timeline for which they have to be used before being discarded.

She said Pfizer averages about six doses per vial and Moderna averages about 10 doses per vial, both need to be stored in ultracold storage. She said the vaccines then must be thawed to room temperature before use. From then on, there’s a time frame where the vaccine has to be used before it has to be thrown away using the proper medical procedures.

Monica Hendrickson, Peoria City/County Public Health Administrator, wrote in an email that in addition to the supply exceeding the demand, expiration dates also factor into vaccine waste.

“We are seeing vaccine waste related to vaccine expiration, but since we order appropriately, it is not large qualities,” Hendrickson wrote. “Our team looks at upcoming appointments, any new guidance revisions, look to see if there are other locations with a surplus of vaccine, and then order accordingly.”

She said because the department took these precautions, Peoria County’s vaccine volume was never at a high surplus.

Dr. Samer Sader, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health in the Peoria region, said the vaccine dose expiration deadline isn’t always set in stone.

“The state and the CDC have extended some deadlines and expiration dates,” Sader said. “The number of medicines that expire on the date of expiration is actually small that truly have no effect.”

Local health leaders said they’re continuing to keep an eye on vaccine dates, safety levels, and potency. They said once the vaccines are expired, they’re not reused or repurposed, but discarded.