Health officials offer recommendations for children going back to school

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — As we get settled into the winter season, local health officials are saying there may be more than cold weather to worry about.

Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department, said the area had seen a slight rise in flu cases within the past two weeks.

“[…] The flu is spreading right now, it’s becoming more prominent in the tri-county area,” Sparkman said.

Sparkman said with it being flu season, parents are encouraged to take extra precautions before sending their kids back to school.

“[It’s recommended] just to wash bookbags anything cloth,” Sparkman said. “You know, coats, hats, mittens, anything like that just to get the germs off.”

Sparkman said when washing cloth, it’s best to follow the instructions listed on any particular item. She also said the best method to combat the flu, besides getting a flu shot, is to practice proper handwashing.

“We really encourage people to wash their hands very thoroughly often throughout the day,” Sparkman said. “And then to cover their cough and sneeze and to stay home when they’re sick for sure.”

Sparkman said she also recommends avoiding going to visit people in the hospital while being sick to avoid spreading more germs. She said, overall, when in doubt just follow the three C’s: cover your cough, clean your hands and contain yourself by staying home if needed.