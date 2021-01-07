Health Officials say Region 2 on track to head back to Tier 2 Mitigations Jan. 15

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — Local health leaders gave some encouraging news during Thursday’s tri-county health department press conference.

Monica Hendrickson, Peoria City/County Health Administrator, said the tri-county area could leave Tier 3 Mitigation as early as next week.

Back in late November, Region 2 went directly from Tier 1 Mitigation to Tier 3, however, Hendrickson said the restrictions falling under Tier 3 could be loosened starting Friday, Jan. 15.

She said the 7-day average for hospitalizations is steady and the region has been below the 12% positivity rate for more than three consecutive days.

“Right now, where we sit does allow us to go back to Tier 2,” Hendrickson said. “Our levels of positivity are below that 12% value, our hospital capacity is well within control. All the great work we’ve done since November 20th has made an impact.”

Hendrickson also said there is a possibility to skip pass Tier 2 and go directly back to Tier 1 mitigations, however, she said local health leaders are currently looking to the Illinois Department of Public Health for clarification on this possibility and expects to have some clarity in the upcoming days.

“We’ve also asked the state, and we’re hoping to get some clarification in the next few days for that as well,” Hendrickson said.

Also during the press conference, Hendrickson revealed COVID-19 cases are starting to slightly increase in the tri-county again.

“Since last week, our weekly change in cases has increased by 210, which is concerning as we are entering the time period where we’re seeing the impacts of New Year’s, and maybe the secondary infections from Christmas,” Hendrickson said. “The 7-day average increased by 30 cases from last week, from 208 to 238.”

Hendrickson said this is all the more reason why the focus is on vaccinating as many people as possible.

She said the focus is still on people that fall the Tier 1A group such as staff in hospitals, medical facilities, clinics, pharmacies, home healthcare, long-term care facilities, health departments, EMS, and other medical personnel.

She said the goal is to eventually move to vaccinate those in group 1B, which includes essential frontline workers, but said we might have to wait until the entire state is progressing in that direction.

“We want to get to 1B, we want to get to 1C, we want to actually get through all the phases of this vaccine but it’s going to take time,” Hendrickson said. “Part of the issue again is the limitation of the number of vaccines we have and the fact that for us to move forward we have to move forward together.”