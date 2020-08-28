Health officials urge patience; mask wearing in beating COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In Peoria County and the rest of the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging on.

New Centers For Disease Control guidelines are causing concern and confusion as they are now saying asymptomatic carriers don’t need to get tested. On Thursday, the CDC clarified that comment saying their intent was to emphasize testing among people with symptoms, those who are exposed heavily and those who are in long-term care facilities should be tested, as well as “critical infrastructure workers, healthcare workers and first responders who might be asymptomatic.

While many cities are still seeing new surges in positive cases, health officials in Peoria saying the new case counts continue to stay steady. Monica Hendrickson administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department said there’s very little to be concerned with at this time.

“Our colleges in our area are also coming back online, so kind of monitoring that as well,” Hendrickson said. “But right now the best thing we could say is that we’re stable. Our hospital ICU capacity is higher than it was a few months ago, but we haven’t seen significant increases. Along with our just average med – that surge capacity.”

As of Thursday afternoon the county sits at 2,271 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,622 of those are considered recovered, 567 are self-isolating and 46 on in the hospital and 36 people have died as a result of the virus. Hendrickson says she’s relieved numbers are staying consistent.

“The fact that we’ve pretty much stayed consistent over a weeks period, that allows us to take a breath and assess the environment we’re in,” Hendrickson said. ” Are we seeing pockets or groups that are at a higher rate? Or is this a trend we’re seeing in terms of people looking at those precautionary measures.”

Hendrickson also addressed the return of area school districts and college students to Bradley University and other area colleges. She said while the campuses are handling the pandemic as best fit to their buildings, they are keeping an eye on the off-campus activity.

“Our schools are putting in the best practices within the buildings of the schools. But in terms of what happens outside of school, much like what we’re seeing with our college campuses,” Hendrickson said. ” What is happening off-campus, that’s where we want to push as a community the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and staying home when you’re sick.”

Hendrickson urges the importance of wearing masks and face coverings while out in public, especially among the younger age groups.

“Forty percent of our cases of our youth are asymptomatic, that means they are walking around, having no symptoms, yet are able to spread that virus,” Hendrickson said. “That’s why masking becomes so important. You might be that lucky individual that gets to be asymptomatic, but that person you expose might have a very different and much more significant and critical response to the virus.”

While the CDC is recommending not everyone get tested, Hendrickson is still urging everyone to get tested if they may have come in contact with a positive individual, saying Illinois has a ‘robust’ testing system compared to other states and urges patience when hoping to beat the virus.

“This virus is young in terms of our scientific understanding and amount of energy we put towards it, it’s not even 9 months old, so to speak,” Hendrickson said. “Everyday we’re learning more and more, so what’s really key for the public to understand is when you hear different kinds of guidance, or you hear a vaccine trial that happened that might not be moving forward. Recognize the fact that science takes time.”

She said that communities, including Peoria have already started planning for vaccine clinics, but is reminding people just because there’s a vaccine, doesn’t mean it’ll be readily available right away.

“The thing to understand about the vaccine campaign, is that first and foremost, you have to with any type of product, you’ll have to create it, grow it. Make enough and manufacture enough at a speed and rate that makes sense.”

