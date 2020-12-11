Health officials urge you to be on alert, COVID-19 vaccine scams rolling out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials urge you to be on alert as more COVID-19 scams unfold.

The American Association of Retired Persons reports criminals will try to capitalize on the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

Here are some key points state and federal officials want you to know:

  • The vaccine will be available in limited quantities, turn to trusted resources like your doctor for guidance.
  • Do not buy any COVID-19 vaccine or treatment online.
  • Consumers should not respond to solicitations regarding the vaccines including calls, text messages and door-to-door visits.
  • Don’t give cash or any form of payment to suspicious callers.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News