Health officials urge you to be on alert, COVID-19 vaccine scams rolling out

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials urge you to be on alert as more COVID-19 scams unfold.

The American Association of Retired Persons reports criminals will try to capitalize on the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

Here are some key points state and federal officials want you to know:

The vaccine will be available in limited quantities, turn to trusted resources like your doctor for guidance.

Do not buy any COVID-19 vaccine or treatment online.