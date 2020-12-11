PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials urge you to be on alert as more COVID-19 scams unfold.
The American Association of Retired Persons reports criminals will try to capitalize on the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
Here are some key points state and federal officials want you to know:
- The vaccine will be available in limited quantities, turn to trusted resources like your doctor for guidance.
- Do not buy any COVID-19 vaccine or treatment online.
- Consumers should not respond to solicitations regarding the vaccines including calls, text messages and door-to-door visits.
- Don’t give cash or any form of payment to suspicious callers.
Latest Headlines
- Restaurants facing ‘make-or-break point,’ pushing for Restaurant Act in a town hall with Sen. Duckworth
- Health officials urge you to be on alert, COVID-19 vaccine scams rolling out
- Annual Wreaths Across America event set to begin Sunday with coronavirus precautions in place
- Cartels telling migrants ‘border will be open’ when Biden takes over, Texas Democrat says
- Divided Democrats could end Madigan’s record run as speaker