Health officials warn college kids ‘stop large gatherings’

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — College kids are back in the Twin Cities and health officials say they can already see their affects, people in their early 20’s are getting the virus at a rapid pace.

Health officials say they are attributing the rise in cases to large gatherings but with classes starting this week at both Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State university students say they are just excited to be back on campus.

That excitement has led to 10 students testing positive for the virus at Wesleyan, but according to Dean of Student, Karla Carney-Hall, the 10 didn’t get it from people not wearing masks on campus, it’s because of off-campus gatherings.

“The number of cases in this age group are rising,” said Carney-Hall. “You want to be here in person, you want to be here with your friends. You can still have personal interaction, but the big group parties, those types of things, are just not going to happen in the COVID era.

President of Illinois State University Larry Dietz echoing the same thing to his students, sending an email, urging them not to go to large gatherings. The problem is, when they are off campus its hard to police them.

“In an on campus setting we have a certain amount of enforcement,” said ISU Spokesman, Eric Jome. “Unfortunately we don’t have that enforcement off-campus, and so we rely on people to keep their best judgement.”

Jome says these are tough times for all, and if they want to get through it, everyone is going to have to sacrifice.

“These guidelines are in place for the safety of the whole community, and we all have a responsibility to adhere to those,” he said. “You are still able to get together with friends, but do it in a responsible manor.”

Both universities are continuing to test any student who steps foot on campus, and are requiring they wear a mask at all times when indoors, even if they aren’t next to someone.