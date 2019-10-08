Health professionals weigh in on signs of bullying

PEORIA, Ill. — From the playground to Facebook pages, health professionals want you to know the warning signs of bullying.

They say kids who are bullied are twice as likely to have health problems. They say it also hurts their emotional well being. The project manager at OSF Behavioral Health is reminding parents to keep an eye on your kids’ social media activity.

“Cyberbullying is definitely getting increasingly worse, 40 percent of bullying takes place on a social media platform such as Facebook, or Instagram or Snapchat. So, it’s really important to get involved in what our kids, our students might be doing,” said Courtney Miller, project manager at OSF Behavior Health.

Here’s a list of signs to watch out for when it comes to your child being bullied: https://www.ncab.org.au/bullying-advice/bullying-for-parents/signs-of-bullying/.