PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Vaping among teenagers is becoming more prevalent, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 14% of high school students use e-cigarettes.



We sat down with Dr. Brian Curtis, Vice President of Medical Specialties at OSF HealthCare, to discuss how vaping can impact our overall health, oral health, and risk for asthma. He also gave us a little insight into what parents can do for their teenagers who are vaping.



If you are struggling with nicotine addiction, then Dr. Curtis suggests connecting with your physician to figure out options that can help reduce and eliminate nicotine urges.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.