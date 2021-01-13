Health workers are still skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While more healthcare workers in Central Illinois are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, others are still skeptical about it.

A month into distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, Unity Point Health officials said about 45% of staff is vaccinated. However, the hospital’s vice president, Dr. John Miller, said some workers are hesitant.

He believes it’s tied to misinformation being spread about the vaccine.

Still, Miller said side effects shouldn’t be a deterrent.

“I mean, the whole goal of this is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to get to what we call herd immunity. Once we have herd immunity, then we can get this pandemic under control and until we get to that, we are not going to get this under control,” Miller said.

Dr. Miller noted less than 1% of people vaccinated at Unity Point experienced headaches, fevers, or fatigue.

Soon, he hopes to start planning vaccine distribution to anyone over the age of 65.