Healthcare clinics in Kewanee and Colona to offer third COVID-19 vaccine

HENRY AND STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Henry and Stark County Health Department and Henry County Office of Emergency announced that beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, anyone immunocompromised over the age of 18 can receive the third dose of the Moderna vaccine on a walk-in basis.

The third vaccine will be available at First Choice Healthcare Clinic in Kewanee for walk-in appointments, and at Colona clinic by appointment.

The vaccine will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at both clinics.

Those looking to get their first or second Moderna vaccine at First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic, can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

The Moderna vaccine is also available at the Colona Clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The CDC is currently recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose, including people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department also said in a press release:

Our clinics are giving out only Moderna vaccine at this time. It is recommended that 3rd doses match the brand received in your 1st and 2nd doses (unless no other vaccine is available).

doses match the brand received in your 1 and 2 doses (unless no other vaccine is available). Johnson and Johnson recipients are not currently approved to receive third doses.

You must not have received any type vaccine 28 days prior to seeking your 3rd dose Covid shot.

For more information on the third COVID-19 vaccine, contact First Choice Healthcare Clinics at (309) 852-5272 for Kewanee, or (309) 792-4011 for Colona.