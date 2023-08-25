PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Meridian Health Plan of Illinois will donate $100,000 microgrant to support the renovation of the indoor playground and fitness center at the Dream Center Peoria‘s Downtown location.

The money will also support the center’s higher operating expenses as volume and increase has increased significantly at the 24/7 emergency shelter and mobile units, including the mobile showers, laundry, hair salon, and food truck.

“This generous contribution from Meridian exponentially increases Dream Center Peoria’s impact to serve the community with dignity,” said Andy King, the DCP’s executive director. “In addition to funding the ongoing operations of our shelter and mobile units, this generous contribution will allow us to complete our planned renovation of the indoor playground and fitness center, allowing Shelter guests, Village residents, and DCP Students to have a safe place to exercise and play indoors.”

Added Meridian CEO and president Cristal Gary: “Meridian is humbled to partner with the Dream Center to support Peoria’s most vulnerable community members. This microgrant will help sustain the existing mobile units as well as development of a new recreation center, which

provides essential services and the ability to live a healthy lifestyle.”

A press conference will be hosted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the center, located at 714 Hamilton Boulevard.