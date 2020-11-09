Healthcare professionals advise learning potential pancreatic cancer risk level following Alex Trebek’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy, died at the age of 80 on Sunday after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

It’s the 12th most common cancer in the United States and affects men slightly more than women. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 57,000 will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year.

“Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer just due to the fact that there’s not a good screening tool. So the patients when they are diagnosed are often in the advanced stages of the disease so they have a fairly poor prognosis,” said Jamie Harper, the research project manager at Illinois CancerCare.

It’s the third deadliest cancer and a local man who has spent years trying to raise awareness said more people need to know the dangers of it.

“I hope, you know, that because of Alex passing that it does bring more awareness,” said Orin Naramore, the executive director of the Theresa Tracy Trot, an annual fundraising event.

Naramore’s sister Theresa Tracy died in 2010 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

“We didn’t know how deadly pancreatic cancer was until she passed as quick as she did,” said Naramore.

He said her main symptom was heartburn. He thinks people should be their own advocate at the doctor’s office if they’re experiencing potential symptoms and problems that aren’t being solved.

“Follow up. If you’re not happy with the answer, keep pursuing it,” said Naramore.

Illinois CancerCare research project manager Jamie Harper said people in high-risk categories or with a family history of pancreatic cancer can get screened.

“The testing is just a saliva sample and so we’ll get some general family history from the person, they’ll give us their saliva sample and we’ll send it to the testing facility,” said Harper.

She said people should learn their risk levels.

“Studies have shown that there is an inherited risk to pancreatic cancer. There are certain genetic mutations that are passed down through generations that can lead to a higher risk of pancreatic cancer,” said Harper.

The pancreatic screening clinic at Illinois CancerCare is closed during the pandemic, but Harper said she hopes it will reopen in the next month.

Alex Trebek taped episodes of Jeopardy until about 10 days before his death. Those episodes will continue to air through Christmas day.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected