Healthcare workers taking a knee to reflect on recent US events

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Taking a knee in Peoria today, that’s how UnityPoint Health Care workers paused for moment of reflection.

White Coats for Black Lives is a national movement of healthcare workers kneeling, reflecting on recent events throughout the US.

Leaders from UnityPoint Health saying the goal is to recognize all minorities especially African Americans.

“We’ve recognized we need to continue to make sure we’re inclusive to everyone and that this is not only a healthy, and happy place to work, but a place everyone is comfortable doing that,” said Dr. Keith Knapp, regional CEO of UnityPoint Health.

More than 50 healthcare workers stayed silent for over 8 minutes in unity with one another.