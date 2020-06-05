Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Healthcare workers taking a knee to reflect on recent US events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Taking a knee in Peoria today, that’s how UnityPoint Health Care workers paused for moment of reflection.

White Coats for Black Lives is a national movement of healthcare workers kneeling, reflecting on recent events throughout the US.

Leaders from UnityPoint Health saying the goal is to recognize all minorities especially African Americans.

“We’ve recognized we need to continue to make sure we’re inclusive to everyone and that this is not only a healthy, and happy place to work, but a place everyone is comfortable doing that,” said Dr. Keith Knapp, regional CEO of UnityPoint Health.

More than 50 healthcare workers stayed silent for over 8 minutes in unity with one another.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News