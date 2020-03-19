Healthy and lasting meal ideas | Brooke Bisping

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With students home from school, making healthy and lasting meals is important.
Dietitians say teaching kids about nutrition now can create a sustainable lifestyle. Eating fruits and vegetables filled with vitamins and minerals is key.
“If you’re trying to help stretch your food over a longer period of time, choosing those no salt added frozen and no salt added canned vegetables are going to be the best option as well,” said registered dietitian Brooke Bisping with Hy-Vee.
Balanced meals with fruits, veggies, and protein can also help boost your immune system.
“Our meat department is fully stocked with all different types of chicken which is going to be really good for heart health and low in fat. You could add it to pasta sauces, you could put it on pizza, you could use it on a chicken roll up,” said Bisping.
Bisping says getting kids involved in cooking and making meals can get them excited about eating healthy. Bisping offers healthy meal ideas, listed below.
- Burrito Bowls
- Brown rice, no salt added black beans, no salt added canned corn, salsa, low fat shredded cheese
- Optional toppings: avocado, lettuce, cilantro
- Cheesy Broccoli Chicken and Rice
- Hy-Vee chicken breast, frozen broccoli and cheese sauce, brown rice
- Chicken Fajitas
- Hy-Vee chicken breast, whole-wheat tortillas, bell peppers (fresh or frozen)
- Optional toppings: shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa
- Turkey Burgers
- 99% fat free ground turkey, whole-wheat buns, zucchini and mushrooms
- Optional toppings: cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup
- Tuna mac and cheese
- Box of mac and cheese, broccoli, tuna packet
- Spaghetti with meatballs
- Whole-wheat spaghetti, pasta sauce, turkey meatballs (freezer section), steamed broccoli
- Optional add-in: chopping vegetables (bell peppers, zucchini, carrots)
- Personal Pizzas
- Pizza crust mix, pizza sauce, shredded cheese
- Optional toppings: mushrooms, spinach, peppers, turkey pepperoni, sausage, pineapple
- Grilled cheese
- Whole-wheat bread, cheese singles, steamed broccoli, tomato soup
- Fruit Sushi
- 6 in. flour tortillas, low fat cream cheese, mixed fruit of choice