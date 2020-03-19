Healthy and lasting meal ideas | Brooke Bisping

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With students home from school, making healthy and lasting meals is important.

Dietitians say teaching kids about nutrition now can create a sustainable lifestyle. Eating fruits and vegetables filled with vitamins and minerals is key.

“If you’re trying to help stretch your food over a longer period of time, choosing those no salt added frozen and no salt added canned vegetables are going to be the best option as well,” said registered dietitian Brooke Bisping with Hy-Vee.

Balanced meals with fruits, veggies, and protein can also help boost your immune system.

“Our meat department is fully stocked with all different types of chicken which is going to be really good for heart health and low in fat. You could add it to pasta sauces, you could put it on pizza, you could use it on a chicken roll up,” said Bisping.

Bisping says getting kids involved in cooking and making meals can get them excited about eating healthy. Bisping offers healthy meal ideas, listed below.

Burrito Bowls Brown rice, no salt added black beans, no salt added canned corn, salsa, low fat shredded cheese Optional toppings: avocado, lettuce, cilantro



Cheesy Broccoli Chicken and Rice Hy-Vee chicken breast, frozen broccoli and cheese sauce, brown rice



Chicken Fajitas Hy-Vee chicken breast, whole-wheat tortillas, bell peppers (fresh or frozen) Optional toppings: shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa



Turkey Burgers 99% fat free ground turkey, whole-wheat buns, zucchini and mushrooms Optional toppings: cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup



Tuna mac and cheese Box of mac and cheese, broccoli, tuna packet



Spaghetti with meatballs Whole-wheat spaghetti, pasta sauce, turkey meatballs (freezer section), steamed broccoli Optional add-in: chopping vegetables (bell peppers, zucchini, carrots)



Personal Pizzas Pizza crust mix, pizza sauce, shredded cheese Optional toppings: mushrooms, spinach, peppers, turkey pepperoni, sausage, pineapple



Grilled cheese Whole-wheat bread, cheese singles, steamed broccoli, tomato soup

