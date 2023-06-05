PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman who has sought “compassionate release” from the Peoria County Jail while she awaits trial on murder charges will have to wait a bit more to argue her case.

Lauraine Singleton, 41, of 715 Morgan St., has asked Circuit Judge John Vespa to allow her to remain out of custody pending her Dec. 11 trial on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the May 14 stabbing death of James Davis, her ex-boyfriend.

Vespa set a June 22 hearing date for her motion as well as outlining several times that her attorney Susan O’Neal, can meet with Singleton while she’s being held in jail.

At her bond hearing last month, prosecutors said police were called to the three-story apartment building and found, outside of Singleton’s apartment, Davis lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest. He died at a hospital a short time later.

Singleton has indicated she plans to argue she acted in self-defense.

Presently, Singleton’s bond is set at $1 million meaning she’d have to post $100,000 to be released but O’Neal has asked Singleton’s health is a major factor why she should be released.

Among the reasons O’Neal cited were that the county jail doesn’t have the resources to treat her physical and mental issues; that she’s never been convicted of a violent crime; and that she’s at a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus or other contagious diseases.

The motion also notes Singleton has heart issues as well as diabetes.