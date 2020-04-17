Heart Light shining hope on OSF

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Saint Francis is joining Heart Hunters with a big heart of their own.

OSF has started projecting a red heart on the outside of the hospital to show solidarity against the spread of COVID-19. The Heart can be seen from I-74 on the west side of the hospital after dark.

OSF Saint Francis President Bob Anderson said with healthcare workers dealing with the effects of COVID-19 every day he is happy OSF can help spread some hope.

“Health care workers on the front lines across the country are dealing with the devastating effects of COVID-19 every day,” Anderson said. “The heart symbol seems to resonate, and if this small gesture helps spread the message of hope, we are happy to have it shine brightly.”

Heart Hunting started in March and has participants putting up Hearts all around the world.

