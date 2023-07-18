PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 74th Heart of Illinois fair started Tuesday and will run through Saturday.

Chanel Hargrave-Murry, who is on the board of directors for the fair, said that it continues to be a statewide attraction.

“We bring so many different companies together from throughout Illinois, our pageant brings in so many different girls from all over Illinois, central Illinois, to come and compete, that’s something that kind of sets us apart from other fairs,” Hargrave-Murry said.

Some new attractions for this year include a pie-eating contest and an ostrich named Oscar. Hargrave-Murry said the new attraction with the most fanfare is the trapeze artist.

“It’ll be a huge attraction, something we haven’t had before, so you’ll see people flying through the air, that’s always super exciting, I know sometimes you’ll see it in a circus, but actually seeing it outside, I think that’s something that is going to be super amazing,” Hargrave-Murry said.

Another aspect of the fair is the pageant, which was won this year by Ava Leitze. She said the fair is a great representation of the central Illinois community.

“Local entertainment that we have here, just our neighbors that come here and show what their talent is and what they can provide for us, I love the food, it’s central Illinois food that we have grown here in our home ground,” Leitze said.