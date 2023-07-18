PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Heart of Illinois Fair held in Peoria has officially returned.
The fair will be full of live entertainment, food, rides, motorsports, a petting zoo, competitive exhibits, and more.
Below is the full itinerary for the next four days at the fair:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
10:30 a.m. – Garden / Ag Products Floriculture
3:00 p.m. – Jr. Swine Show
4:00 p.m. – Heart of Illinois Fair Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public
4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo
5:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
5:30 p.m. – The Unique Twist
6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
Celebrity Swine Showmanship Class
6:29 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
6:30 p.m. – Itpa Pulling
4-h Canine Competition in Obedience
7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
8:00 p.m. – Mobile Open Mic Night-
High Flying Pages
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
3:00 p.m. – Swine Judging–open Show
4:00 p.m. – Garden / Ag Products
Floriculture
Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public
4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo
5:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
5:30 p.m. – The Unique Twist
6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
Young Leaders Kiddie Pedal Pulls
6:30 p.m. – Illini State Pullers Tractor Pulls
Nosework Training(Canine Scent Discrimination) Demonstration by Teena Roth of Bright Star
6:31 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
8:00 p.m. – Todd’s Spectacular, Light and Music Show
High Flying Pages
Thursday, July 20, 2023
2:00 p.m. – Ukc All- Breed Conformation Dog Shows 1 and 2
3:00 p.m. – Heart of Illinois Fair Dairy Cattle (Open Show)
4:00 p.m. – Floriculture
Garden / Ag Products
Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public
4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo
5:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
6:00 p.m. – Young Leaders Kiddie Pedal Pulls
High Flying Pages
6:29 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
6:30 p.m. – Stock Semi-truck Pulls & Illiana Pullers Assoc. (Ipa)
7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
8:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
Still Shine Band
Friday, July 21, 2023
2:00 p.m. – Sheep Judging- Open Show
4:00 p.m. – Floriculture
Garden / Ag Products
Ukc All- Breed Conformation Dog Shows
Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public
4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo
5:00 p.m. – Heroes Inc.
Always Amazing Magic Show
5:30 p.m. – The Unique Twist
6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
6:29 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
6:30 p.m. – River City Diesel Peoria Area Pick-up Truck Pull
7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
8:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
Broken Mojo Band
Saturday, July 22, 2023
8:00 a.m. – Ukc All-breed
12:00 p.m. – Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public
Garden / Ag Products
Floriculture
Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo
1:00 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
Hoi Beef Show
2:00 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pull
3:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
Heroes Inc.
4:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
4:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
5:00 p.m. – Robbo’s Extreme Demolition Derby
Pie Eating Contest
Always Amazing Magic Show
5:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
6:30 p.m. – Ukc All- Breed Conformation Dog Shows 1 and 2
Family-friendly Magic Show
7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show
7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show
8:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages
Hindsight Band