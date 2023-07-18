PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Heart of Illinois Fair held in Peoria has officially returned.

The fair will be full of live entertainment, food, rides, motorsports, a petting zoo, competitive exhibits, and more.

Below is the full itinerary for the next four days at the fair:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

10:30 a.m. – Garden / Ag Products Floriculture

3:00 p.m. – Jr. Swine Show

4:00 p.m. – Heart of Illinois Fair Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public

4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich

Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo

5:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

5:30 p.m. – The Unique Twist

6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

Celebrity Swine Showmanship Class

6:29 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

6:30 p.m. – Itpa Pulling

4-h Canine Competition in Obedience

7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

8:00 p.m. – Mobile Open Mic Night-

High Flying Pages



Wednesday, July 19, 2023

3:00 p.m. – Swine Judging–open Show

4:00 p.m. – Garden / Ag Products

Floriculture

Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public

4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich

Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo

5:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

5:30 p.m. – The Unique Twist

6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

Young Leaders Kiddie Pedal Pulls

6:30 p.m. – Illini State Pullers Tractor Pulls

Nosework Training(Canine Scent Discrimination) Demonstration by Teena Roth of Bright Star

6:31 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

8:00 p.m. – Todd’s Spectacular, Light and Music Show

High Flying Pages



Thursday, July 20, 2023

2:00 p.m. – Ukc All- Breed Conformation Dog Shows 1 and 2

3:00 p.m. – Heart of Illinois Fair Dairy Cattle (Open Show)

4:00 p.m. – Floriculture

Garden / Ag Products

Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public

4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich

Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo

5:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

6:00 p.m. – Young Leaders Kiddie Pedal Pulls

High Flying Pages

6:29 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

6:30 p.m. – Stock Semi-truck Pulls & Illiana Pullers Assoc. (Ipa)

7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

8:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

Still Shine Band



Friday, July 21, 2023

2:00 p.m. – Sheep Judging- Open Show

4:00 p.m. – Floriculture

Garden / Ag Products

Ukc All- Breed Conformation Dog Shows

Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public

4:30 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich

Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo

5:00 p.m. – Heroes Inc.

Always Amazing Magic Show

5:30 p.m. – The Unique Twist

6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

6:29 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

6:30 p.m. – River City Diesel Peoria Area Pick-up Truck Pull

7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

8:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

Broken Mojo Band



Saturday, July 22, 2023

8:00 a.m. – Ukc All-breed

12:00 p.m. – Hobbies, Textiles, and Foods Exhibits and Vendors Open to the Public

Garden / Ag Products

Floriculture

Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo

1:00 p.m. – Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich

Hoi Beef Show

2:00 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pull

3:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

Heroes Inc.

4:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

4:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

5:00 p.m. – Robbo’s Extreme Demolition Derby

Pie Eating Contest

Always Amazing Magic Show

5:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

6:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

High Flying Pages

6:30 p.m. – Ukc All- Breed Conformation Dog Shows 1 and 2

Family-friendly Magic Show

7:00 p.m. – Always Amazing Magic Show

7:30 p.m. – Family-friendly Magic Show

8:00 p.m. – High Flying Pages

Hindsight Band