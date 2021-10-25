Heart of Illinois United Way celebrates 100 years with honorary street name

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Heart of Illinois United Way is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

On Monday, leaders unveiled a new honorary street name too. High Street in Peoria near Main Street is now also ‘Heart of Illinois United Way’.

The organization funds more than 80 health, education, and financial stability programs in central Illinois.

“This 100-year anniversary is so much more about the community than it is just the United Way,” said President Jennifer Zammuto. “We’re here to support our community, to help people in need, to stretch every dollar in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Zammuto said this year, they’re celebrating people who came before them too, and helped make these resources possible.

“If someone’s in need, they can call 211, we can make sure they get connected to the services that they need. As a donor, I think it’s a great way to invest in our community because donors don’t always know where the need is the greatest, which programs are the most efficient and effective,” said Zammuto.

More information on how to support the Heart of Illinois United Way is available on their website.