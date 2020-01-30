Heart of Illinois United Way raises over $10 million for 2019 Campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heart of Illinois United Way is celebrating its 2019 Campaign after raising a total of $10,077,577.

This contribution comes from more than 300 local companies and organizations including local businesses, labor, and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

Patrick Urich, 2019 co-chair of the Heart of Illinois United Way Campaign, said nearly one in every three people in the Central Illinois area has utilized the services of a United Way member agency.

He said it’s because of the community’s kindness that the organization is able to continue raising funds to keep helping those in need.

“It is a testament to the generosity of all of the people of Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Marshall, Stark and Putnam counties,” Urich said. “That they’re able to raise so much money for all of the people that are in need.”

United Way is the largest non-governmental funder of health and human care programs in Central Illinois, according to a news release.

Jennifer Zammuto, president of United Way, said every year the organization collaborates with health and human care agencies, schools businesses, labor organizations, and local government to ensure the fundamentals of education, financial stability and health are available to the community.

Crittenton Centers is a child welfare organization that partners with United Way.

Jeff Gress, CEO of Crittenton Centers, said the two have been partners since 1922 and everything United Way does is impactful to every child they serve at Crittenton Centers.

Gress said United Way funds three of Crittenton Centers’ programs: The Child Development Center, Crisis Nursery, and Family Services Programs. He said these programs are critical for the community and the funding from United Way helps them in their mission to help children.

“At the bottom line of everything here, what we’re after is preventing abuse and neglect,” Gress said. “We are equipping parents to be more effective in their role and we’re protecting children to keep them safe.”

Overall, Urich said he’s excited to see how the money raised from the campaign will continue to benefit the impactful programs offered in the area.

“It will help United Way through their Community Impact Fund make sure that the programs that are having an impact on the lives of people here in Central Illinois get funded,” Urich said.