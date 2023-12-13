NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College (HCC) announced that it has named Noah Lamb the new Vice President of Finance and Administration on Tuesday.

According to an HCC news release, Lamb is moving to Heartland from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. At Wittenberg, he served as an Assistant Vice President for Finance and Administration

“Noah brings a depth of experience beyond that of just budget and finance—holding positions in administrative operations and business management during his career in higher ed.,” said Heartland President Keith Cornille. “We are very fortunate to have him join our team and look forward to adding his perspective to the College.”

Before working at Wittenberg, he held positions at Hodges University in Florida and Marshall University in West Virginia.

Lamb will be filling the vacancy created by the departure of Letisha Trepac in August.

“I am honored to be selected as Heartland’s next Vice President of Finance and Administration,” said Lamb. “I continue to be impressed by the faculty, staff, students and Board on their devotion to the College’s mission and students’ success. I’m eager to begin this new role where I hope to bring my experiences, enthusiasm, and dedication to the Heartland community.”

His first day in his new position will start on Jan. 22, 2024.