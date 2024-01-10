NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College has been awarded $525,000 to help support Illinois’ growing Electric Vehicle industry.

The funding will help with development and growth of EV industry training, according to the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).

Heartland, which is just four miles from the Rivian plant, has classes available for an associate of science in Electric Vehicle Technology as well as certificates in Electric Vehicle Maintenance and Light Repair, Electric Vehicle Service Advisor, Electric Vehicle Energy Storage, and Electric Vehicle Technology.

The award money, from the ICCB’s Rev Up EV! Community College Initiative, will go to develop and grow these programs, which prepare individuals for careers in EV technology and EV-specific advanced manufacturing fields.

Rivian has a partnership with Heartland, where those who complete the program will have skills and qualifications to become entry-level technicians at Rivian. Some students go on to work at the plant in Normal, and some work at the other Rivian locations in other areas of the country.

For more information on Heartlands Electric Vehicle Technology programs, visit its website.