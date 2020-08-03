Heartland Bank Launches ‘Coins for Community’ in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Bank wants local residents to cash-in their coins to aid the nationwide coin shortage.
The two-week-long campaign, starting Aug. 1 and running through Aug. 15, is called “Coins for Community”. The local bank is asking residents to turn in any coins they have when making deposits or withdraws. They will also donate $5 to United Way of McLean County for every coin bag collected.
Heartland Bank branches in Bloomington, Carlock, Chenoa, Lexington, and Normal will be participating in the event.
Officials say the campaign has the potential to be expanded to other regions at a later date.
